Bears in Top 10 on Forbes 21st Annual NFL Team Valuations

On Thursday, Forbes released their 21st Annual NFL Team Valuations list, and the Bears rank in the top 10.

Chicago came in at No, 7, with the McCaskey family-owned franchise coming in at $2.9 billion, a two percent change over last year.

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked No. 1 for the 12th straight year, coming in at $5 billion valuation. This is even more remarkable when you consider the average NFL team is worth $2.57 billion, and that the Cowboys are the first team in any sport worth $5 billion.

Team values were calculated using the equity plus net debt. The economics of the teams' stadiums were included but not the value of the real estate.

Chicago may be even higher on this list next year, with the arrival of Khalil Mack bringing even more notoriety and fandom to a Bears team that is already one of the NFL's most popular franchises.