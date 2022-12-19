Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 15, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, on Sunday to drop to 3-11 on the season.
The Bears gave the Eagles a scare in this game, where they were able to keep pace with arguably the NFL’s best team. Chicago’s defense came to play, and they held Philadelphia to 17 points through the first three and a half quarters. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to impress despite being down his top four receivers and operating behind an offensive line that allowed six sacks.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 15 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
CB Josh Blackwell
USA Today Sports
Grade: 61.1
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 61.8
LB Joe Thomas
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 63.1
S Jaquan Brisker
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 63.3
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 66.3
CB Jaylon Johnson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.0
CB Kyler Gordon
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.2
LB Nicholas Morrow
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 86.0
LB Jack Sanborn
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Grade: 86.4
DT Mike Pennel
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 93.1
[listicle id=525801]
[listicle id=525815]