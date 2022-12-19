Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 15, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, on Sunday to drop to 3-11 on the season.

The Bears gave the Eagles a scare in this game, where they were able to keep pace with arguably the NFL’s best team. Chicago’s defense came to play, and they held Philadelphia to 17 points through the first three and a half quarters. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to impress despite being down his top four receivers and operating behind an offensive line that allowed six sacks.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 15 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Grade: 61.1

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 61.8

LB Joe Thomas

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 63.1

S Jaquan Brisker

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 63.3

DT Justin Jones

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Grade: 66.3

CB Jaylon Johnson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 70.0

CB Kyler Gordon

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.2

LB Nicholas Morrow

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 86.0

LB Jack Sanborn

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Grade: 86.4

DT Mike Pennel

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 93.1

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire