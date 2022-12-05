Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 13, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, on Sunday to drop to 3-10 on the season.

The Bears led for the first three quarters before another fourth-quarter collapse doomed them. Chicago was outscored 18-0 in the final 15 minutes, where an injury-depleted defense held their own for as long as they could and the offense couldn’t finish the job.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 13 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

DT Angelo Blackson

Grade: 58.8

DE Taco Charlton

Grade: 59.5

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Grade: 60.4

CB Harrison Hand

Grade: 61.1

DT Armon Watts

Grade: 65.0

LB Nicholas Morrow

Grade: 65.5

CB Jaylon Johnson

Grade: 68.3

LB Matt Adams

Grade: 73.1

CB Josh Blackwell

Grade: 75.2

LB Jack Sanborn

Grade: 80.9

