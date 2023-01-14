Bears’ top 10 defensive players in 2022, per PFF

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears defense struggled immensely, but there were some standout performances, including safety Eddie Jackson and a pair of rookies in safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 70 snaps) and what their grades were.

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Grade: 59.4

CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.9

LB Joe Thomas

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.0

S Elijah Hicks

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.2

LB Jack Sanborn

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Grade: 64.5

S Jaquan Brisker

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 67.8

LB Matt Adams

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 69.6

CB Harrison Hand

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 73.1

S Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.2

CB Greg Stroman Jr.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 77.1

