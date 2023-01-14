Bears’ top 10 defensive players in 2022, per PFF
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears defense struggled immensely, but there were some standout performances, including safety Eddie Jackson and a pair of rookies in safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 70 snaps) and what their grades were.
CB Kindle Vildor
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Grade: 59.4
CB Jaylon Johnson
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.9
LB Joe Thomas
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.0
S Elijah Hicks
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.2
LB Jack Sanborn
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Grade: 64.5
S Jaquan Brisker
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 67.8
LB Matt Adams
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 69.6
CB Harrison Hand
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 73.1
S Eddie Jackson
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.2
CB Greg Stroman Jr.
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 77.1
