Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 2, per PFF

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, which marked their seventh consecutive loss to Green Bay.

After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters and were outplayed and outcoached in another embarrassing prime-time outing.

There wasn’t a lot to love about Chicago’s Week 2 performance, but there were some notable performances on defense in the loss.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 2 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

S Eddie Jackson

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Grade: 53.1

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Grade: 53.3

S Jaquan Brisker

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Grade: 56.9

DE Robert Quinn

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Grade: 60.8

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 61.7

LB Matt Adams

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.1

CB Jaylon Johnson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 67.8

DE Kingsley Jonathan

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Grade: 68.6

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Grade: 73.4

DT Justin Jones

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Grade: 77.0

