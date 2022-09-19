Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 2, per PFF
The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, which marked their seventh consecutive loss to Green Bay.
After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters and were outplayed and outcoached in another embarrassing prime-time outing.
There wasn’t a lot to love about Chicago’s Week 2 performance, but there were some notable performances on defense in the loss.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 2 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
S Eddie Jackson
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Grade: 53.1
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Grade: 53.3
S Jaquan Brisker
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grade: 56.9
DE Robert Quinn
Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grade: 60.8
LB Nicholas Morrow
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 61.7
LB Matt Adams
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.1
CB Jaylon Johnson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 67.8
DE Kingsley Jonathan
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Grade: 68.6
DE Trevis Gipson
AP Photo/Mike Roemer
Grade: 73.4
DT Justin Jones
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Grade: 77.0
