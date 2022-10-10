Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 5, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.
But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
LB Nicholas Morrow
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 59.0
LB Joe Thomas
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 61.6
S Eddie Jackson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 62.6
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 64.2
CB Lamar Jackson
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 65.3
DT Mike Pennel
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 65.4
CB Kyler Gordon
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Grade: 66.6
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 68.5
LB Matt Adams
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 82.4
CB Kindle Vildor
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 89.1
