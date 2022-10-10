Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 5, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.

But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

LB Nicholas Morrow

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 59.0

LB Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 61.6

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 62.6

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 64.2

CB Lamar Jackson

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 65.3

DT Mike Pennel

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 65.4

CB Kyler Gordon

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Grade: 66.6

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 68.5

LB Matt Adams

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 82.4

CB Kindle Vildor

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 89.1

