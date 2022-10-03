Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 4, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday to drop to 2-2 on the season.

It was an ugly loss considering the Bears had a chance to win this game. They faced a team that was nearly identical to theirs, but they committed too many self-inflicted mistakes. Chicago struggled to convert in the red zone (0-for-3), contain Saquon Barkley and had no answer for New York’s play-action bootlegs.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 4 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.

CB Jaylon Jones

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 47.5

S Jaquan Brisker

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 53.0

DT Justin Jones

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Grade: 53.3

LB Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 56.8

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 59.2

DT Armon Watts

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Grade: 63.2

LB Roquan Smith

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 65.4

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/David Becker

Grade: 67.6

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Grade: 72.5

S Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 85.9

