Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 4, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday to drop to 2-2 on the season.
It was an ugly loss considering the Bears had a chance to win this game. They faced a team that was nearly identical to theirs, but they committed too many self-inflicted mistakes. Chicago struggled to convert in the red zone (0-for-3), contain Saquon Barkley and had no answer for New York’s play-action bootlegs.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 4 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.
CB Jaylon Jones
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 47.5
S Jaquan Brisker
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 53.0
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 53.3
LB Joe Thomas
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 56.8
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 59.2
DT Armon Watts
Chris Unger/Getty Images
Grade: 63.2
LB Roquan Smith
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 65.4
CB Kindle Vildor
AP Photo/David Becker
Grade: 67.6
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Grade: 72.5
S Eddie Jackson
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 85.9
[listicle id=518373]
[listicle id=518376]