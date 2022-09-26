Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 3, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday to advance to 2-1 on the season.
While Chicago’s Week 3 win wasn’t pretty — including a lack of a pass rush and struggles against the pass — there were some notable performances on defense.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 3 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 61.5
CB Jaylon Jones
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 63.7
DE Trevis Gipson
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 65.7
S Eddie Jackson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 68.7
DT Armon Watts
Chris Unger/Getty Images
Grade: 68.8
S Jaquan Brisker
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 78.2
LB Roquan Smith
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 78.4
LB Nicholas Morrow
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 80.4
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 84.8
LB Joe Thomas
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 84.9