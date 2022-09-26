Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 3, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday to advance to 2-1 on the season.

While Chicago’s Week 3 win wasn’t pretty — including a lack of a pass rush and struggles against the pass — there were some notable performances on defense.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 3 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 61.5

CB Jaylon Jones

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Grade: 63.7

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Grade: 65.7

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 68.7

DT Armon Watts

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Grade: 68.8

S Jaquan Brisker

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 78.2

LB Roquan Smith

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 78.4

LB Nicholas Morrow

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 80.4

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 84.8

LB Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 84.9

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire