Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 1, per PFF
The Chicago Bears shocked the San Francisco 49ers with a 19-10 upset win in Week 1, kicking off the Matt Eberflus era on a high note.
It was a tale of two halves for Chicago, who had a rough outing in a scoreless first half before making adjustments that helped them mount a second-half comeback where they scored 19 unanswered points.
There were plenty of notable performances in the season opener, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 1 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
S Jaquan Brisker
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Grade: 49.6
DE Trevis Gipson
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Grade: 54.6
CB Kindle Vildor
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 55.1
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Grade: 60.0
DT Armon Watts
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 60.3
CB Kyler Gordon
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 62.8
LB Matt Adams
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 68.8
S Eddie Jackson
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 75.5
CB Jaylon Johnson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 83.9
DE Dominique Robinson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 89.8
