Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 1, per PFF

The Chicago Bears shocked the San Francisco 49ers with a 19-10 upset win in Week 1, kicking off the Matt Eberflus era on a high note.

It was a tale of two halves for Chicago, who had a rough outing in a scoreless first half before making adjustments that helped them mount a second-half comeback where they scored 19 unanswered points.

There were plenty of notable performances in the season opener, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 1 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

S Jaquan Brisker

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Grade: 49.6

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Grade: 54.6

CB Kindle Vildor

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 55.1

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Grade: 60.0

DT Armon Watts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 60.3

CB Kyler Gordon

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 62.8

LB Matt Adams

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 68.8

S Eddie Jackson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 75.5

CB Jaylon Johnson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 83.9

DE Dominique Robinson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 89.8

