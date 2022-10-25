Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 7, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday night to improve to 3-4 on the season, in a performance that no one saw coming.

The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the offense had its best outing (scoring 33 points), the defense shut down the Patriots (holding them scoreless in the second half) and Cairo Santos came up clutch (scoring 15 points). Oh, not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick in Foxborough.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 7 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

CB Kindle Vildor

Grade: 62.3

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Grade: 63.8

LB Joe Thomas

Grade: 64.9

S Eddie Jackson

Grade: 65.1

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Grade: 65.3

DE Trevis Gipson

Grade: 66.1

DT Justin Jones

Grade: 66.5

DE Robert Quinn

Grade: 68.9

LB Roquan Smith

Grade: 85.4

S Jaquan Brisker

Grade: 90.2

