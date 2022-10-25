Bears’ top 10 defensive players in Week 7, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday night to improve to 3-4 on the season, in a performance that no one saw coming.
The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the offense had its best outing (scoring 33 points), the defense shut down the Patriots (holding them scoreless in the second half) and Cairo Santos came up clutch (scoring 15 points). Oh, not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick in Foxborough.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 7 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
CB Kindle Vildor
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Grade: 62.3
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.8
LB Joe Thomas
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 64.9
S Eddie Jackson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 65.1
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Grade: 65.3
DE Trevis Gipson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 66.1
DT Justin Jones
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.5
DE Robert Quinn
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 68.9
LB Roquan Smith
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 85.4
S Jaquan Brisker
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 90.2
