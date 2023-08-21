Bears’ top 10 defensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.

It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

1. DE Terrell Lewis

Overall grade:

2. DE D'Anthony Jones

Overall grade: 79.1

2. LB Jack Sanborn

Overall grade: 79.1

4. DE Trevis Gipson

Overall grade: 78.4

5. CB Kindle Vildor

Overall grade: 76.9

6. DT Andrew Brown

Overall grade: 76.8

7. S Bralen Trahan

Overall grade: 76.1

8. CB Greg Stroman Jr.

Overall grade: 71.5

9. CB Michael Ojemudia

Overall grade: 68.9

10. DT Zacch Pickens

Overall grade: 67.0

10. S Macon Clark

Overall grade: 67.0

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire