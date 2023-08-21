Bears’ top 10 defensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.
It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
1. DE Terrell Lewis
Overall grade:
2. DE D'Anthony Jones
Overall grade: 79.1
2. LB Jack Sanborn
Overall grade: 79.1
4. DE Trevis Gipson
Overall grade: 78.4
5. CB Kindle Vildor
Overall grade: 76.9
6. DT Andrew Brown
Overall grade: 76.8
7. S Bralen Trahan
Overall grade: 76.1
8. CB Greg Stroman Jr.
Overall grade: 71.5
9. CB Michael Ojemudia
Overall grade: 68.9
10. DT Zacch Pickens
Overall grade: 67.0
10. S Macon Clark
Overall grade: 67.0
