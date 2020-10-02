Bears told Patrick Mahomes he was their top QB choice in 2017 draft
For the remainder of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson’s careers, Bears fans will be reminded that their general manager passed on a generational talents. For a quarterback that didn’t survive his rookie deal. The reminders still hurt, especially as Trubisky was benched in favor of veteran Nick Foles, a clear indication that Trubisky’s time in Chicago is likely done. While Mahomes and Watson have only just begun and are faces of the future in this league. To pour salt on the wound, the Bears were in close talks with Mahomes during the draft process, according to Kalyn Kahler of Bleacher Report.