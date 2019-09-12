Bears told Mitchell Trubisky not to talk about loss to Packers

The Bears spent the entire offseason obsessing about a missed 43-yard field goal in January.

But they told quarterback Mitchell Trubisky not to talk about something that happened last week.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears quarterback said: “I was told not to talk about the last game.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Specifically, Trubisky had been asked to go through a failed run-pass option against the Packers last week, and he turned to a team spokesman next to him and replied: “No.”

Asked who told him not to discuss the loss to the Packers, he mentioned the spokesman “amongst other people.”

Apparently, this is part of a Bears strategy to prevent Trubisky from getting stuck on negative outcomes and proceeding to the next thing.

“Offensively, you identify the problem, you fix it and you move on,” coach Matt Nagy said. “You don’t dwell on it. I don’t deal with that well, so I’m not going to sit here and be negative. I’m not going to dwell on it; I’m going to use it.”

Trubisky seemed to have received the talking point.

“All the mistakes we made, they’re all fixable,” he said. “So we’re going to come in here with solutions, come in with a positive work attitude and go to work. And make sure we’re bouncing around at practice today, fixing our mistakes and moving on to the next game.”

While keeping the confidence of your quarterback up is a reasonable goal, telling an adult what he can and cannot talk about is a strange tactic. Or maybe Trubisky was just observing the Augusta silence.