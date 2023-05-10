Bears’ all-time record against each 2023 opponent

The NFL will unveil its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, but we already know the teams the Chicago Bears will play this season.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

We’re examining Chicago’s all-time record against each of their 2023 opponents:

Bears vs. Broncos

All-time record: Series tied 8-8

Last win: Sept. 15, 2019 (16-14)

Bears vs. Browns

All-time record: Cleveland leads 7-10

Last win: Dec. 24, 2017 (20-3)

Bears vs. Buccaneers

All-time record: Bears leads 40-21

Last win: Oct. 8, 2020 (20-19)

Bears vs. Cardinals

All-time record: Chicago leads 59-29-6

Last win: Sept. 23, 2018 (16-14)

Bears vs. Chargers

All-time record: Chicago leads 7-6

Last win: Nov. 9, 2015 (22-19)

Bears vs. Chiefs

All-time record: Chicago leads 7-6

Last win: Oct. 11, 2015 (18-17)

Bears vs. Commanders

All-time record: Washington leads 21-23-1

Last win: Sept. 23, 2019 (31-15)

Bears vs. Falcons

All-time record: Chicago leads 15-14

Last win: Sept. 27, 2020 (30-26)

Bears vs. Lions

All-time record: Chicago leads 104-77-5

Last win: Nov. 25, 2021 (16-14)

Bears vs. Packers

All-time record: Green Bay leads 105-95-6

Last win: Dec. 16, 2018 (24-17)

Bears vs. Panthers

All-time record: Chicago leads 7-4

Last win: Oct. 18, 2020 (23-16)

Bears vs. Raiders

All-time record: Series tied 8-8

Last win: Oct. 10, 2021 (20-9)

Bears vs. Saints

All-time record: New Orleans leads 18-15

Last win: Dec. 11, 2008 (27-24)

Bears vs. Vikings

All-time record: Minnesota leads 65-57-2

Last win: Dec. 20, 2020 (33-27)

