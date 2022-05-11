Bears’ all-time record against each 2022 opponent

The NFL will unveil its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, but we already know the teams the Chicago Bears will play this season.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

With Chicago finishing third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.

We’re examining Chicago’s all-time record against each of their 2022 opponents:

Bears vs. 49ers

All-time record: San Francisco leads 35-32-1

Last win: Dec. 23, 2018 (14-9)

Bears vs. Bills

All-time record: Chicago leads 8-5

Last win: Nov. 4, 2018 (41-9)

Bears vs. Commanders

All-time record: Washington leads 26-24-1

Last win: Sept. 23, 2019 (31-15)

Bears vs. Cowboys

All-time record: Dallas leads 15-12

Last win: Dec. 5, 2019 (31-24)

Bears vs. Dolphins

All-time record: Miami leads 9-4

Last win: Nov. 18, 2010 (16-0)

Bears vs. Eagles

All-time record: Chicago leads 29-16-1

Last win: Nov. 7, 2011 (30-24)

Bears vs. Falcons

All-time record: Chicago leads 15-13

Last win: Sept. 27, 2020 (30-26)

Bears vs. Giants

All-time record: Chicago leads 36-24-2

Last win: Jan. 2, 2022 (29-3)

Bears vs. Jets

All-time record: Chicago leads 9-3

Last win: Oct. 28, 2018 (24-10)

Bears vs. Lions

All-time record: Chicago leads 104-75-5

Last win: Nov. 25, 2021 (16-14)

Bears vs. Packers

All-time record: Green Bay leads 103-95-6

Last win: Dec. 16, 2018 (24-17)

Bears vs. Patriots

All-time record: New England leads 10-4

Last win: Dec. 10, 2000 (24-17)

Bears vs. Texans

All-time record: Houston leads 4-1

Last win: Dec. 13, 2020 (36-7)

Bears vs. Vikings

All-time record: Minnesota leads 63-57-2

Last win: Dec. 20, 2020 (33-27)

