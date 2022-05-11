Bears’ all-time record against each 2022 opponent
The NFL will unveil its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, but we already know the teams the Chicago Bears will play this season.
In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
With Chicago finishing third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.
We’re examining Chicago’s all-time record against each of their 2022 opponents:
Bears vs. 49ers
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: San Francisco leads 35-32-1
Last win: Dec. 23, 2018 (14-9)
Bears vs. Bills
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
All-time record: Chicago leads 8-5
Last win: Nov. 4, 2018 (41-9)
Bears vs. Commanders
Will Newton/Getty Images
All-time record: Washington leads 26-24-1
Last win: Sept. 23, 2019 (31-15)
Bears vs. Cowboys
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
All-time record: Dallas leads 15-12
Last win: Dec. 5, 2019 (31-24)
Bears vs. Dolphins
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Miami leads 9-4
Last win: Nov. 18, 2010 (16-0)
Bears vs. Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Chicago leads 29-16-1
Last win: Nov. 7, 2011 (30-24)
Bears vs. Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Chicago leads 15-13
Last win: Sept. 27, 2020 (30-26)
Bears vs. Giants
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Chicago leads 36-24-2
Last win: Jan. 2, 2022 (29-3)
Bears vs. Jets
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Chicago leads 9-3
Last win: Oct. 28, 2018 (24-10)
Bears vs. Lions
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
All-time record: Chicago leads 104-75-5
Last win: Nov. 25, 2021 (16-14)
Bears vs. Packers
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
All-time record: Green Bay leads 103-95-6
Last win: Dec. 16, 2018 (24-17)
Bears vs. Patriots
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: New England leads 10-4
Last win: Dec. 10, 2000 (24-17)
Bears vs. Texans
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Houston leads 4-1
Last win: Dec. 13, 2020 (36-7)
Bears vs. Vikings
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: Minnesota leads 63-57-2
Last win: Dec. 20, 2020 (33-27)
