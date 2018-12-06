Bears tight end Trey Burton nominated for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Trey Burton's impact on the field for the Bears this season has not gone unnoticed. Thursday, though, he was recognized for his impact off the field.

The Bears announced that Burton, 27, is the team's nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"It's an incredible and humbling honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," Burton said in a press release. "I'm so thankful for everyone who has supported me in my career, most importantly my wife, family, teammates, coaches and the Bears organization.

"To even be mentioned in the same breath as Walter Payton is truly special and I hope to continue following in his footsteps to make a lasting impact on our community."

Burton, who signed a four-year deal with the Bears in the offseason, has 38 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns this season. This season, he has pledged $1,000 for every catch he makes and $2,500 for every touchdown he scores to International Justice Mission, an organization seeking to end the slave trade.

First awarded in 1970, the award recognizes an NFL player "for his excellence on and off the field." Payton won the award himself in 1977; it was renamed in his honor in 1999, shortly after he passed away.

Charles Tillman is the last Bears player to win the award, doing so in 2013. Mike Singletary won the award in 1990, while Dave Duerson did so in 1987.

