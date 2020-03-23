The Bears' front office has made many changes to the roster this offseason, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Recently signed tight end Jimmy Graham, whom general manager Ryan Pace signed for a two-year, $18 million deal, was ranked the second-worst of the early free agency period by Bleacher Report last week. He has now made a new list on the website.

On Monday, Graham placed number four on Bleacher Report's NFL's 2020 All-Overpaid Free-Agency Team .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The reasoning behind it? The 33-year-old veteran doesn't have the same athletic ability he once had as a top-ranked tight end with the New Orleans Saints. In 2011 and 2013, Graham tacked on more than 1,200 receiving yards.

In his last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, Graham didn't even come close to 1,000 yards and averaged under 11 yards per reception. Graham also had Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback in 2018 and 2019, and still didn't play like the top tight end we all know and think of when we hear the name "Jimmy Graham."

Neither Nick Foles nor Mitch Trubisky have the same numbers as Rodgers, but we'll find out which quarterback Graham will fare from most this season.

RELATED: Jimmy Graham's contract might not be as bad as you thought

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham makes list of NFL's overpaid free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago