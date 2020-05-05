Bears tight end Cole Kmet listed among 7 rookies who can break out right away

The goal of every general manager for the NFL Draft is to select a player who can make an instant impact as a rookie. It becomes more challenging to accomplish that goal without a first-round pick, but Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace made the most of his choice at No. 43 overall, Notre Dame tight end, Cole Kmet.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kmet is one of seven rookies who can break out right away in 2020.

Kmet is one of approximately 1,100 tight ends on the Bears' roster right now but shouldn't have a difficult time working his way into a regular timeshare with Jimmy Graham. The Bears utilized two tight-end formations frequently on certain downs (it was their third-most utilized personnel grouping on first-and-10, for example) and he's wonderfully improvisational inside the goal line. That will be rewarded, especially if the more mobile Mitchell Trubisky wins the job out of camp.

It's unclear whether SI is a believer in Kmet's actual talent or just the situation he was drafted into. Regardless, it doesn't matter all that much. The most successful draft picks are most often the players who went to the right team and into the right situation, even if there were other more talented prospects in the class.

Kmet falls into a grey area. He was considered the best tight end available in 2020 and landed with a Bears team that has a tight-end friendly play-caller and a roster that's making a playmaker at the position. His opportunity to make plays as a rookie will be plentiful.

It certainly feels like a big rookie season is in the cards for Kmet.

