Bears tickets to go on sale same day NFL schedule is released

Bears announce sales date for single-game tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have announced their on-sale date for single-game tickets, which will be available shortly after the release of the team’s 2023-24 schedule.

The Bears say in a press release that tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The NFL is set to release their full schedule on May 11 in a televised special on NFL Network. That show will begin at 7 p.m., according to the league.

The Bears’ home schedule will include their standard divisional games against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, but the team will also welcome the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders and Cardinals to Soldier Field this season.

Tickets will also be made available for executive suites at that time, and seats will be available for both preseason and regular-season games at Soldier Field.

All tickets at Soldier Field are now available via mobile apps only, and for more information, fans are encouraged to visit the team’s website or to call 847-615-2327.

