Bears’ Thursday injury report: Updates on Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which featured three prominent starters once again not practicing.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson all not practicing for the second straight day.
Did Not Practice
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
DT Akiem Hicks (groin)
TE J.P. Holtz (quad)
ILB Caleb Johnson (knee)
OLB Khalil Mack (foot)
WR Allen Robinson (ankle)
Limited
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jakeem Grant (groin)
ILB Christian Jones (back)
WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
Full
Chris Unger/Getty Images
CB Xavier Crawford (back)
CB Duke Shelley (ankle)
QB Justin Fields (rib/knee)
ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
RB Ryan Nall (ankle)
ILB Danny Trevathan (knee)
