Bears’ Thursday injury report still lengthy with DNPs

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 13 opponent, the Chicago Bears, were back at practice Thursday and released their second injury report of the week, but things don’t look much better than Wednesday.

They did have one player upgraded from not practicing to getting limited work, but a number of starters on both sides of the ball remain on the sideline, making it less likely for them to be able to go when the Cardinals get to town.

The details of Thursday’s injury report are below.

Did not participate

DE Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (ribs, foot), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), RB Damien Williams (calf)

With the exception of Graham, who simply had a veteran day off, all these players were unable to go for the second day in a row. That means two their top three receivers, their best interior defender and their best defensive player period were out.

Limited participation

TE Cole Kmet (groin), QB Justin Field (ribs)

Kmet was upgraded after not practicing Wednesday, giving some hope he can play. It is uncertain where Fields stands. Was he limited the way Kyler Murray was when he missed three games, where the backup — in this case Andy Dalton — is getting all the practice reps, or is he getting first-team reps and preparing to start?

Full participation

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

The Bears are set to have a fully healthy secondary to face the Cardinals’ many weapons in the passing game.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Details for the injury report can be found in this article.

Did not participate

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

S James Wiggins (knee)

Limited participation

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

