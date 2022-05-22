Bears throwing Velus Jones “into the fire pretty quick”

Wide receiver Velus Jones never played a high-profile role in the passing game during his first five college seasons, but he caught 62 passes at Tennessee last year and the Bears have high hopes for what that will mean in their offense.

The Bears made Jones a third-round pick last month and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said the team isn’t moving slowly when it comes to integrating him into their scheme. Jones is working at both inside and outside receiver during their offseason program.

“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately,” Tolbert said, via Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com. “Get him to learn it now. Because we want him to learn the whole concept but, specifically, a couple of positions to get him going. The more he can do, the more, obviously, he’ll have a chance to play.”

Tolbert said that “any situation is about opportunity” and the thin Bears receiving corps offers Jones a big opportunity to show that he was overlooked earlier in his college career. If he can, the feeling the Bears didn’t do enough to bolster their offense this offseason may not be a lasting one.

