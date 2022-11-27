Bears third-string QB Nathan Peterman to start vs. Jets

It’s been quite the quarterback carousel for the Bears ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets. With Justin Fields inactive with a left shoulder injury, it’ll be Nathan Peterman, not Trevor Siemian, who will get the start.

Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups, which means it’s Peterman time for Chicago. Siemian will serve as Peterman’s backup in the game. In case you were wondering, running back David Montgomery is the emergency quarterback.

QB Nathan Peterman will get the start today. Trevor Siemian (oblique) will serve as the backup. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in last week’s loss to the Falcons, which put his status in question. Fields was limited in practice this week before being ruled as a game-time decision. Ultimately, the Bears opted to rest Fields and not further injury.

The Bears and Jets kick things off at Noon CT on FOX.

