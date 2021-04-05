Bears have the third most difficult schedule in 2021

Alyssa Barbieri
1 min read
There isn’t a ton of confidence surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into this season, and that isn’t helped by the difficult road ahead in 2021. NFL Network ranked the strength of schedule for every team, and Chicago has one of the toughest schedules.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Bears have the third-most difficult strength of schedule. Their 2021 opponents combined for a win percentage of .550 with a combined record of 149-122-1.

Looking at the NFC North, the Bears have the most-difficult schedule in the division. The Green Bay Packers have the fourth-toughest schedule and the Minnesota Vikings have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the NFL. The Detroit Lions have the easiest schedule in the division, which is tied fir the sixth toughest schedule.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s opponents in 2021 and their record from 2020:

  • Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

  • Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)

  • Cleveland Browns (11-5)

  • Detroit Lions (5-11)

  • Green Bay Packers (13-3)

  • Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

  • Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

  • Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

  • New York Giants (6-10)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

  • San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

  • Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

