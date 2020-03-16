With the 26th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected UCLA defensive lineman Datone Jones. One pick later, DeAndre Hopkins went off the board to the Houston Texans.

The Bears - and the NFC North - dodged a bullet there. Can you imagine Hopkins with Aaron Rodgers? And maybe Davante Adams, too? Yikes.

So when the Houston Texans agreed to gift Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a truly bizarre trade (which becomes official Wednesday), the first thought here wasn't wondering why the Bears didn't go after ‘Nuk for the low, low price of an over-the-hill running back, a second round pick and a fourth round pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears need to work out a contract extension for Allen Robinson, who, by the way, had only 18 fewer yards than Hopkins in 2019 and is a year younger. Trading for Hopkins probably would've necessitated an extension for him, and since the Bears already have Robinson, it's better to try to get him secured.

But anyways: The thought here for Bears fans should be a sigh of relief the Packers didn't make a play for Hopkins.

I'm not sure how realistic that would've been, seeing as Green Bay isn't flush with cap space. But a Hopkins-Adams pairing for the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career? Oof. That would've been rough news for the Bears.

The good news here? The Bears don't play the Cardinals this year.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

The Bears should thank the Texans for trading DeAndre Hopkins where they did originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago