Bears' Teven Jenkins wants to earn Matt Eberflus', Ryan Poles' trust

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Teven Jenkins
    Teven Jenkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Poles
    American football executive and former offensive lineman
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

Jenkins working to earn trust from new Bears regime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears traded up to draft Teven Jenkins in 2021, the hope was he could be their starting left tackle, a cornerstone position on the offensive line, for years to come. But Jenkins’ rookie year was essentially a wash due to his back injury, and now the regime that brought him into Halas Hall is gone. So Jenkins must prove himself to his new GM and new head coach.

“It's about earning trust and earning their belief that I deserve to be on this team still,” Jenkins said. “I’m working for that trust. That’s ultimately what I want to do. Putting more of that trust they have into me will make me feel more comfortable. I am working for that trust.”

Part of earning that trust is showing Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus that he can play in their system. Poles has spoken many times about changing the style of the Bears offensive line to be leaner and faster, and Jenkins has responded by losing 20 pounds, and going from 33% body fat to 24% body fat. Beyond the changes to his body, Jenkins has noticed big scheme changes in Luke Getsy’s offense too.

“It’s a lot more faster pace, a lot more uptempo, getting around, setting edges, all that stuff.”

Jenkins also wants to show that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, so he was open when he went to one meeting that went something like this: “Teven you’re going to right, Larry (Borom) you’re going to left.”

For now, the plan is for Jenkins to remain on the right side. Nothing is set in stone in May, but we haven’t seen the Bears switch Jenkins and Borom back, either. It’s also too early to tell if Jenkins will thrive with any of the many changes that have been made this offseason. The time to truly evaluate that will come when the offensive line can finally put on pads.

Until that time, Jenkins says he feels good where he’s at. He’s comfortable with the position, since he played there extensively at Oklahoma State, and he feels like his back injury is behind him.

“It’s nice, and I do look forward to keep on getting reps at right tackle,” Jenkins said.

“It’s about being the best I can be for the team and how can I elevate my play from what I was doing in college, what I was doing last year, to now. I’m trying to elevate everything about myself, mentally and physically.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • All NFL teams are footing the bill for St. Louis' controversial suit against Rams

    The Rams and NFL paid $790 million to settle a suit with St. Louis over the team's relocation to L.A., and every team is helping to foot the bill.

  • Can Bears get 'nice surprise' from Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom in 2022?

    Whether or not Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins can hold up on the outside will determine if that unit derails Chicago's season and hampers Justin Fields' development.

  • Jerry Tillery not at Chargers’ OTAs, Brandon Staley says he needs to earn a role

    Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery has been a disappointment since he was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and head coach Brandon Staley is looking for Tillery to prove he deserves a role on the defense this season. Tillery, however, did not attend the start of voluntary Organized Team Activities, [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan remains confident 49ers, Deebo Samuel will come to agreement

    49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is staying away from the team’s voluntary organized team activities as he seeks a long-term deal. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he expects Samuel at the mandatory minicamp next month, along with Nick Bosa and Trent Williams. Samuel’s contract dispute with the 49ers led him to ask for a trade [more]

  • Browns sign Nakia Griffin-Stewart, cut Nick Guggemos

    The Browns signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, the team announced Tuesday. Griffin-Stewart originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Vikings in 2020. Since then, he has had stints on the practice squads of the Packers, Giants and Chiefs. He has played one career game, a Week 16 matchup against the [more]

  • After the offense fails to come through in clutch spots, Brewers lose in walk-off fashion to Padres

    The Brewers fall to the Padres in 10 innings.

  • Iowa Hawkeyes offer Wisconsin’s top player, 2024 OL Donovan Harbour

    Iowa continued its efforts in the offensive trenches, offering talented and versatile class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour.

  • Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

    Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home. The body of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, was found May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week. The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend.

  • Sierra Club warns BlackRock it may pull $12 million over climate stance - letter

    Leading U.S. environmental group the Sierra Club has warned BlackRock Inc it may pull a $12 million investment after the money manager said it would likely support fewer climate-focused shareholder resolutions at annual company meetings this year. The world's biggest asset manager said this month it was less likely to support such votes as many were too prescriptive in their demands and not in the interests of clients. The Sierra Club Foundation believes the asset manager's stance put it at odds with the goal of mitigating the harms of climate change, it said in a May 24 letter to BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink and other executives seen by Reuters.

  • How to Clean Even the Dirtiest Grill Grates Before a Big Cookout

    It's grilling season! Here's how to clean your grill grates, which includes removing grease and burning. Your food will taste better—and it's safer, too!

  • Yankees' LeMahieu scratched with wrist issue, Chapman to IL

    Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York's lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, and closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn't play about 90 minutes before first pitch. Asked about LeMahieu's struggles earlier Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.

  • Who are the five most interesting NFL teams for 2022 fantasy football?

    Matt Harmon highlights five intriguing NFL squads that could deliver serious fantasy football impacts.

  • Kristian Winfield: What would it take for the Nets to make a fairytale trade for LeBron James?

    Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James walk into Barclays Center. What sounds like the makings of a bad dad joke could be a dream come true if LeBron ever forced his way to Brooklyn via trade, and “The King” got the trade wheels turning when he suggested he’d love an opportunity to play with the two Nets’ stars on social media. It’s fun to dream about and even more fun to simulate on NBA ...

  • What It's Like at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay Beach Club

    Royal Caribbean has a major asset in its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island. Since the island's 2019 revamp, it has a dock that can accommodate two ships of any class, multiple beaches, the largest pool in the Caribbean, multiple dining venues, an added-fee water park, kids play areas, extra-cost zip lines, sports courts, and a near-endless amount of picturesque scenery. CocoCay gives Royal Caribbean a private destination that its rivals Carnival Cruise Lines , Norwegian Cruise Line , and even Walt Disney can't rival.

  • Tyreek Hill gushes over Tua Tagovailoa’s passes after OTA session

    The wideout knows a thing or two about about a pretty pass.

  • TikTok has a wild hack for making homemade doughnuts inside an air fryer

    Can air fryer doughnuts really compete with the standard, tried-and-true donut formula?

  • U.S. court revives 'insurrection' challenge to congressman Cawthorn

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday issued a decision that could bolster efforts to disqualify members of Congress on the grounds that they voiced support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, saying a 150-year-old law does not shield lawmakers from such challenges. In a written ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit alleging U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn is unfit for federal office. The ruling will likely have little to no impact on Cawthorn because last week he lost his re-election bid in North Carolina's Republican primary, but the decision is likely to be cited as an important precedent in future challenges.

  • Marshawn Lynch shares his reaction to infamous Super Bowl 49 goal line call

    Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.

  • Report: Monty Williams has complained about Deandre Ayton, Suns might not match max offer sheet

    Suns coach Monty Williams took issue with Deandre Ayton during Phoenix's season-ending Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.

  • Peter King’s 2022 NFL Power Rankings

    Before you start perusing my 2022 NFL power rankings (my annual rating of the teams 1 to 32, after free agency and trades and the draft), a bit of a warning. I’m not great at this. Now that’s a great sales tool to get people to read this column. But I want to be honest