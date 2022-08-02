Bears Teven Jenkins takes to Twitter amidst trade rumors

Teven Jenkins takes to Twitter amidst trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice on Tuesday.

Originally, head coach Matt Eberflus claimed Jenkins was dealing with something and is "working with the trainers" to resolve the issue. He considered Jenkins "day-to-day."

While Jenkins has injury concerns -- via the back surgery he underwent last season causing him to miss most of his rookie season -- something seemed aloof about the situation. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported he heard from sources that Jenkins has issues with the coaching staff and they believe he's "wildly immature."

On Monday NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bears are entertaining trade offers for the 2021 second-round pick. It seemed to be a reputable solution for dealing with a talented player that doesn't fit the vision the Bears have in place. The vision Eberflus and Poles have in place is one built on the foundations of hustle and hard work.

However, on Tuesday, when asked by a Twitter account if everything was good in response to the reports about him, Jenkins answered in a mild, therefore confusing manner.

Is Jenkins destined to wear a Bears uniform this season?

The trade rumors seem plausible. Jenkins is a draft pick from the old regime. He's talented, but the new staff certainly is focused on building up the locker room. It adds up in some sense.

The Bears could try to work with him since he's simply going into the second year of his rookie contract. Definitely a storyline to keep an eye on going forward in training camp.

