Bears’ Teven Jenkins staying put at right tackle for the time being

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is going to look a bit different in 2022 than it did in 2021. New faces are in the building, both veterans and rookies alike, while familiar ones are changing positions under a new coaching staff.

One of those familiar faces is second-year tackle Teven Jenkins, who appears to be making himself at home on the right side of the line.

Jenkins spoke with reporters following the team’s Tuesday practice during their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and said he has the understanding that he’s going to be playing right tackle for the time being.

Teven Jenkins says as of now his understanding is that his position is right tackle. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 24, 2022

Jenkins, selected in the second-round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State, played primarily right tackle in college, but was moved to the left side during his rookie season. He was already adjusting to the position when a back injury that required surgery sidelined him for all of training camp and much of the season. He returned late in the year, seeing time at the left tackle position with mixed results as the Bears finished 6-11 and fired their previous coaching staff and front office.

Now, under new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, Jenkins is returning to a more familiar position on the right side, though he says he’s comfortable playing wherever the team needs him. Jenkins is also playing at a lighter weight, dropping 20 pounds and reducing his body fat percentage this offseason.

Teven Jenkins said he has dropped 20 pounds this offseason and feels more athletic, crediting Pilates to a stronger core and no back issues. He's embracing the move to right tackle with something to prove: "I'll play wherever they need me. Get in where you fit in." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 24, 2022

With Jenkins likely staying on the right side, the team has been working fellow second-year lineman Larry Borom on the left. Borom was originally getting work in on the left side during last year’s camp after Jenkins underwent back surgery. But Borom played primarily on the right side during the season.

Story continues

Though both Jenkins and Borom are holdovers from the Ryan Pace era, it’s entirely possible the new regime sees them as long-term solutions at both tackle positions. For Jenkins, it’s a chance to reset after a rocky rookie year at a position that looks to be a natural fit.

List