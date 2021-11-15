Bears' Teven Jenkins will return to practice after back surgery

Teven Jenkins returns to practice, unclear where he'll play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will finally get a good look at one of their most highly-anticipated picks from the 2021 NFL draft. Matt Nagy announced that second-round pick Teven Jenkins will return to practice on Monday, after undergoing back surgery in August. However, Nagy wouldn’t say much more about the team’s expectations for Jenkins beyond that. Jenkins hasn’t practiced since the team’s summer training programs.

“It’s been a while since Teven’s put the pads on, so we’ll start there,” Nagy said. “That will be exciting for us to see where he’s at. I know he’s really anxious and excited to get out there. As far as the sides and stuff, we’ll work through it with him.

“It’s just gonna be honestly, really, an hour-by-hour, day-by-day process with him. But it’s definitely a good thing to have, and we’re excited to get him out there.”

The decision the Bears will have to make now is where to play Jenkins when he’s ready, or if they can fit him into the line at all. Fifth-round draft pick Larry Borom has played well at right tackle in his limited action with the Bears. It’d be understandable if the team wanted to leave him there to continue to develop. On the left side, Jason Peters has also played well and acted as a bit of a steadying force.

“When you look at what our offensive line is doing right now, (Peters) is a big part of that,” Nagy said.

However Nagy did provide one hint about what they might decide to do with Jenkins moving forward.

Story continues

“Record-wise we know where we sit, identity-wise and where we want to go,” Nagy said. “Now it’s just a matter of, between myself, Ryan and our coaching staff, of putting it all together, talking it out and figuring out what’s best. And then whatever decisions we make, we have no regrets and we roll with it.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!