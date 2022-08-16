Bears’ Teven Jenkins practiced with starters at right guard

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

Don’t look now, but Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is making a comeback.

Jenkins was practicing with the starters at right guard during Tuesday’s practice, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

While Jenkins has seen time at both left and right tackle since joining the Bears, he started working at right guard for the first time during Monday’s practice. But that was with the second- and third-teams.

Following a rough outing by veteran Michael Schofield in the preseason opener, it looks like the door has been left open for Jenkins to possibly crack the starting lineup at right guard.

Biggs also noted that Larry Borom saw time with the starters at right tackle, which could indicate Riley Reiff, who’s expected to be the starter come Week 1, might not be playing in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

Jenkins should get plenty of opportunities in that second preseason game to make a case for the starting right guard job.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

