Bears' Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game

Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field.

The chilling scene included the entirety of the Bears' sideline surrounding him in jackets during the frigid December day.

He was loaded onto a backboard with a brace around his neck and his arms crossed over his chest. He was conscious and speaking to medical staff, according to a report from Mark Grote.

Jenkins was ruled out of the rest of the game with the injury, according to the team. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard immediately after his departure.

The second-year guard has made a terrific leap this season, serving as arguably the best offensive lineman for the Bears this season. Despite offseason trade/fit rumors and switching to right guard to begin the season, he's thrived.

Jenkins wasn't the only Bears player to leave the game early. Equanimeous St. Brown also left the game with a concussion and is ruled questionable to return, as of this writing.

