Bears' Teven Jenkins excited to play with QB Justin Fields

Bears OT Teven Jenkins wants to 'grow old' with Justin Fields

With two daring moves in the first two rounds of the NFL draft, the Bears added two major foundational pieces to their offense: quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Yes, the Bears gave up a whole lot of draft capital to bring those two players in, but Ryan Pace obviously believes if both Fields and Jenkins play up to their expectations, those extra picks will be irrelevant.

For his part, Jenkins says he’s watched Fields tape, and he believes the two of them can grow into a dynamic duo for the Bears.

“He's a really great player, great competitor” Jenkins said of Fields in his introductory press conference. “I think me and him both are going to be great things for this city and great things for this team.

“I definitely feel like both of us will grow old on this team. I have a very strong feeling about this. I definitely want to be here for a long while.”

The key to making that happen will be if Jenkins can help improve the Bears’ offensive line play to keep Fields clean. The Bears improved from 2019 to 2020, giving up 36 sacks last season versus 45 the year before. But with so much importance placed on the quarterback position it’s safe to say everyone in Halas Hall would like to see that number come down further. Luckily for the Bears, Jenkins made it clear that will be his top priority in Chicago.

“That’s the No. 1 important thing to me,” Jenkins said. “I don’t even care about anything else. The No. 1 thing to me… I’ve been an offensive lineman my whole life… didn’t care about anything else. The No. 1 thing I’ve always learned is you keep your quarterback clean, you always keep him upright, no matter what you have to do—be dirty, hold, whatever you’ve got to do. If anybody hits my quarterback after the play, that’s my problem and not his. That’s how I want to carry myself and that’s what I want to do and that’s the man I have to be.”

