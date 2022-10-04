Bears' Teven Jenkins didn't allow a sack or pressure against Giants

Jenkins didn't allow a sack or pressure against Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to a new stat, Teven Jenkins didn't allow a sack or pressure from Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

Jenkins did not allow a sack or pressure over 26 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Despite Jenkins' success, the offensive line failed to execute on Sunday. They allowed six sacks for 19 yards, bringing Justin Fields' sack total up to 16 on the season.

The Bears have kept Jenkins at right guard despite drafting him as the starting tackle. He's been splitting time on the field with Lucas Patrick because of Patrick's rehabilitation for his broken thumb from the summer.

However, with Cody Whitehair due to "miss some time" on the field with a knee injury -- according to head coach Matt Eberflus -- Jenkins will see a full-time role at right guard. Patrick will take over Whitehair's duties at left guard and Sam Mustipher will remain at center.

This will be a test for Jenkins to see if he can withstand a full game at the position. His stats from Sunday are only off of 76 percent of snaps. Against the Texans in Week 3, Jenkins played 35 percent of snaps.

Jenkins will see his first full game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

