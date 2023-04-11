Bears' Teven Jenkins confirms his move to left guard on Twitter

Teven Jenkins confirms his move to left guard on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears signed Tennesse Titans right guard Nate Davis this offseason, they induced some questions surrounding Teven Jenkins.

Will Jenkins be moving on the line again? He moved inside to right guard after the team felt he would be better suited inside as opposed to one of the tackle spots. Will Davis' presence move him again?

The short answer is, yes. According to the Bears offensive lineman on Twitter, he is preparing to flip to the other side of the offensive line to play left guard.

Jenkins has faced some adversity since joining the Bears as a highly anticipated prospect out of the 2021 NFL draft. The Oklahoma State product fell to the second round, despite being regarded as a first-round pick. The Bears selected him with the No. 39 overall pick.

A back injury quietly crept to the surface after the draft. And the degree of his ailment was much larger than expected. During his rookie season, Jenkins played in six games, starting in two of them. He played tackle during his first year.

Heading into training camp last summer, Jenkins was healthy. But rumors surfaced about his immaturity and friction between him and newly hired offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Reports also dropped about the Bears shopping Jenkins in the trade market over the summer.

Nothing took place, however, and Jenkins remained on the roster. Instead, the Bears decided to flip Jenkins inside the offensive line to right guard. He performed phenomenally, giving the Bears a bona fide inside piece on the rebuilding offensive line.

This offseason, the Bears added another piece of the puzzle through free agency via the aforementioned Davis. He's played in four NFL seasons entirely with the Titans. Davis has 55 games under his belt, starting in 54 of them. He's never played anywhere besides right guard.

As Jenkins adapted well to transitioning from tackle to guard, it made sense for the Bears to move him again. This time, too, it's not as dramatic. He will play left guard instead of right guard, surrendering the position to Davis.

