Bears DE Terrell Lewis would be surprised if he didn’t make 53-man roster

Bears defensive end Terrell Lewis has been one of the standout players during the summer, where he’s made a strong case for a roster spot.

Following an impressive preseason opener against the Titans, where he led the team with two sacks, Lewis followed that up with another solid outing against the Colts.

Lewis recorded a strip-sack for the second straight game, sacking Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger from behind and forcing a fumble that the Colts recovered. He had sacked Titans quarterback Malik Willis, forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, the previous week.

For Lewis, he’s heading into roster cuts expecting to make the 53-man roster given his performance. But he also understands there’s no guarantee.

“I would be surprised but at the same time I know how the business goes,” Lewis said. “So that’s why I just continue to focus on what can I do and control day-in and day-out.

“Because at the end of the day, especially during the preseason, you’re not only playing for yourself and the organization you’re with, but you’re also playing for every other team in the league.”

Lewis has been an impact player all offseason and summer. He’s certainly proved himself worthy of a roster spot in a crowded defensive line room. Another strong outing against the Bills in Saturday’s preseason finale would only help his case.

