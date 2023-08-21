Bears DE Terrell Lewis continues to make strong push for roster spot

Bears defensive end Terrell Lewis has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the summer, where he’s had an impressive showing as he contends for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Following an impressive preseason opener against the Titans, where he led the team with two sacks, Lewis followed that up with another solid outing against the Colts.

Lewis recorded a strip-sack for the second consecutive game, sacking Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger from behind and forcing a fumble that the Colts recovered. The previous week, he sacked Titans quarterback Malik Willis, forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

“Those are the game-changing plays,” Lewis said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I’ve been around a lot of great players. It’s easy to get a sack, but then when you take it to the next level, I feel like sack/fumbles, those are the ways you impact the game and help your team win and flip the field.”

Lewis has been an impact player all offseason and summer. He’s certainly proved himself worthy of a roster spot in a crowded defensive line room.

“I think it’s just steps,” Lewis said. “I don’t try to blow it too much out of proportion. I know I’ve been a starter in this league before, so I just look at it as a preseason game and being able to just continue to work on my craft before we head into Week 1.”

