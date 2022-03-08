Bears tender Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted, Lachavious Simmons

The Bears tendered three of their exclusive rights free agents with contracts on Tuesday.

Center Sam Mustipher, tight end Jesper Horsted, and tackle Lachavious Simmons are now left with the choice of accepting the Bears’ offer and playing for them this season or playing for no one. Once tendered, exclusive rights free agents are barred from negotiating with other teams.

Mustipher spent the 2019 season on the practice squad after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. He started seven games in 2020 and started every game last season.

Horsted only played six offensive snaps and caught two passes for 21 yards in his seven 2021 appearances, but both of them went for touchdowns. He also saw a lot of time on special teams.

Simmons appeared in two games and made one start last season.

