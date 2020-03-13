The Bears tendered restricted free agent Roy Robertson-Harris on Friday, the team announced.

The defensive lineman has appeared in 44 games with seven starts the past three seasons.

Robertson-Harris, 26, played 51 percent of the defensive snaps and 31 percent of the special teams snaps last season. He made 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

In his career, he has 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks and six pass breakups.

Robertson-Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He went on the non-football illness list at the end of training camp as a rookie.

Bears tender restricted free agent Roy Robertson-Harris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk