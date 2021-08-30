Bears TE Jesper Horsted led all NFL players in receiving touchdowns during preseason

The preseason allows players an opportunity to make an impression in hopes of earning a roster spot. Bears tight end Jesper Horsted did just that with an impressive outing against the Titans last Saturday, where he had not one, not two but three touchdown receptions.

Horsted hauled in a beautiful back shoulder pass from rookie quarterback Justin Fields to cap off a two-minute drill at the end of the first half before catching two touchdowns from quarterback Nick Foles, including a one-handed grab and sprint for a 54-yard score, in the second half.

Horsted, who led the Bears with 104 yards on five receptions, led all NFL players with three touchdowns through three games of preseason. For Horsted, they just happened in the same game. There were five players in the AFC who totaled two touchdowns each.

With the final round of cuts underway, Horsted is a roster bubble player who made a strong push for a roster spot. With J.P. Holtz still sidelined with an injury, Horsted got the opportunity to show how he can contribute on offense. We’ll see if it’s enough to earn him a spot on the 53-man roster.

List

Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players View 5 items

List

Predicting the Bears' 2021 practice squad View 16 items

List

5 takeaways from the Bears offense this preseason View 5 items

List