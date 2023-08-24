Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘back to normal’ after injury scare

The Chicago Bears received good injury news as tight end Cole Kmet was back at practice Thursday.

Kmet exited Wednesday’s practice early, where he rode off on a cart from the Walter Payton Center. And according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser, Kmet “seemed back to normal” during Thursday’s practice.

“He’s normal,” head coach Matt Eberflus said after Thursday’s practice.

Bears TE Cole Kmet seemed back to normal in practice today. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 24, 2023

Also back at practice were defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Rasheem Green and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Running backs D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer were “full go” during practice.

The news is encouraging after the growing list of injuries the Bears have been dealing with less than three weeks out from the Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears remain without safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, wide receivers Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Joe Reed, offensive linemen Darnell Wright, Teven Jenins, Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Josh Blackwell, running back Trestan Ebner and linebacker DeMarquis Gates and Dylan Cole.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire