Bears have important TD wiped out by questionable low block call by refs

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
Considering the Chicago Bears' offensive struggles this season, taking away a real touchdown borders on cruelty.

Down 14-3 in the third quarter of "Monday Night Football," Bears quarterback Justin Field connected with Jimmy Graham on what would have been a one-yard touchdown (video above). It was a great play ... until a yellow flag was tossed to the ground.

The penalty? A low block by Bears guard James Daniels. Actually, it was an attempted low block, as replay showed Daniels whiffing on the supposed illegal block on T.J. Watt. So instead of only being down 14-9 with a potential two-point conversion coming up, the Bears were pushed back to the 16-yard line.

The call was questionable enough that a couple former NFL players had to chime in:

As NBC Chicago's Adam Hoge pointed out, the Steelers also benefited from a change in rules regarding low blocks, as such calls were previously forbidden only in the tackle box. Now, it's the "tight end box."

Frustrations mounted over the next two plays, as Fields would get hit hard and late. The officials held onto their flags for those plays, leaving the Bears to settle for a field goal.

Viewers were unimpressed with the whole sequence:

And yet, none of that was even the worst call against the Bears, as another would come much later in a 29-27 Steelers win.

