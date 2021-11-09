Bears have important TD wiped out by questionable low block call by refs

Considering the Chicago Bears' offensive struggles this season, taking away a real touchdown borders on cruelty.

Down 14-3 in the third quarter of "Monday Night Football," Bears quarterback Justin Field connected with Jimmy Graham on what would have been a one-yard touchdown (video above). It was a great play ... until a yellow flag was tossed to the ground.

The penalty? A low block by Bears guard James Daniels. Actually, it was an attempted low block, as replay showed Daniels whiffing on the supposed illegal block on T.J. Watt. So instead of only being down 14-9 with a potential two-point conversion coming up, the Bears were pushed back to the 16-yard line.

The call was questionable enough that a couple former NFL players had to chime in:

Phantom low block no late hit on QB(surprised).. Ok — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 9, 2021

A whiff on a “low block” is flagged. That’s gross. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 9, 2021

As NBC Chicago's Adam Hoge pointed out, the Steelers also benefited from a change in rules regarding low blocks, as such calls were previously forbidden only in the tackle box. Now, it's the "tight end box."

Frustrations mounted over the next two plays, as Fields would get hit hard and late. The officials held onto their flags for those plays, leaving the Bears to settle for a field goal.

Viewers were unimpressed with the whole sequence:

Justin fields getting the cam Newton treatment by these refs — Michael Bennett IV (@mike96bennett) November 9, 2021

Fans that complain about officiating are tedious. But, Bears got HOSED twice. No excuses. Refs need to be disciplined for butchering/missing easy calls. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 9, 2021

I’m sorry what the actual hell are the refs doing? Ridiculous. — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) November 9, 2021

Breathe on the quarterback and it’s a flag. Hit Justin Fields late and refs turn a blind eye. Officiating is so poor across the board but that drive was a snapshot of how bad it is. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 9, 2021

How can these refs call a 15 yard penalty on Chicago on a missed block that takes away a touchdown and then not call anything on those 2 hits on Fields? This is just egregious officiating. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 9, 2021

The Bears look bad but the refs look worse — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 9, 2021

And yet, none of that was even the worst call against the Bears, as another would come much later in a 29-27 Steelers win.