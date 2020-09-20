The Bears and running back Tarik Cohen have made a deal.

Cohen and the Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $5.75 million a year, according to multiple reports.

The 5-foot-6, 191-pound Cohen has never been an every-down back, but he can do a lot of things well for the Bears. Last year he carried 64 times for 213 yards, caught 79 passes for 456 yards, returned 33 punts for 302 yards and returned two kickoffs for 23 yards.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace, who will be on the hot seat if the team struggles this year, has been attempting to secure some of the key players he has acquired during his tenure in Chicago to contract extensions. Cohen is one; the biggest one remaining is wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Bears, Tarik Cohen agree to three-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk