Bears targeting Colts’ Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is busy assembling his coaching staff, which has included some intriguing names.

Eberflus appears to have landed his offensive coordinator in Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, and it sounds like he’s zeroing in on his defensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are targeting Indianapolis Colts safeties coach Alan Williams to be their defensive coordinator.

Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-Present). Williams does have prior defensive coordinator experience having served as Minnesota’s DC from 2012-13.

The #Bears are targeting #Colts safeties coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, per sources. Interview process still ongoing. But Williams — the onetime #Vikings DC — is a logical fit to follow Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2022

Eberflus is also expected to bring two of his Colts assistants with him to Chicago in linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe.

The Bears have also interviewed Giants assistant Thomas McGaughey for special teams coordinator. Eberflus was reported to be zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator.

