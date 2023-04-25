Bears target underrated edge rusher in USA Today’s new mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board before things kick off Thursday night in Kansas City.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in March, the Bears are sitting at ninth overall. There are several directions Chicago can go with the pick, including trading back again or landing a top offensive tackle or defensive lineman.

In a new mock draft from USA Today’s Nate Davis, the Bears land an underrated edge rusher in Georgia’s Nolan Smith with the No. 9 pick.

As much help as Chicago still needs, another trade down would make sense … as would additional blocking help and weaponry for QB Justin Fields. But a team that had a league-low 20 sacks in 2022 could certainly use an edge presence, and why not one with Smith’s extraordinary athleticism – including sub-4.4 40 and a 41-inch vertical leap at the combine? Mostly recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2022 season, Smith should be ready to wreak havoc in Week 1.

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, totaling just 20 sacks. While they’ve added some veterans in free agency with DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, there are still questions about who’s going to be bringing pressure off the edge.

Smith would be a great fit in Matt Eberflus’ defense. While he’s undersized, he’s an athletic, explosiveness and instinctive player who would be an impact player on defense. Smith has an explosive first step, and he can both get the quarterback and disrupt the run.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire