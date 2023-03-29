Bears target top offensive tackle in Bucky Brooks’ new mock draft

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears are still in a prime position to land a top prospect in the top 10 in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles made the decision to move back eight spots to No. 9 in exchange for a future first-rounder, as well as two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks shared his latest mock draft, where he had the Bears addressing their need at offensive tackle with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski at No. 9.

The polished technician would be a plug-and-play starter for the Bears at either tackle spot.

Chicago has a number of needs to address heading into the remainder of free agency and the NFL draft, especially in the trenches on both sides of the ball. It feels like a safe bet that the Bears will use that No. 9 pick on an offensive tackle or defensive lineman.

When looking at the offensive line, there are still plenty of questions about how the starting lineup will shake out. But, immediately, there’s a glaring hole at right tackle, one that could be plugged with Skoronski.

With the focus this offseason being building a better roster around quarterback Justin Fields, shoring up the pass protection is a top priority. So if it’s not Skoronski, it could be Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or Georgia’s Broderick Jones getting the call at ninth overall.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire