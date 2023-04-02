Bears target top offensive playmaker over need at No. 9 in new mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for additional selections, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore. While they right on the border of the top 10, Chicago is still in a position to land a top prospect at No. 9.

When looking at the Bears’ roster, it’s clear that the defensive and offensive lines remain the two biggest needs heading into the draft. But that’s not a guarantee that general manager Ryan Poles goes that direction with the team’s first selection. After all, Poles has said he doesn’t prioritize need over landing the best player available.

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez unveiled his new mock draft, where he has the Bears landing arguably the top offensive playmaker on the board in Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 9.

Ryan Poles has been making all the right moves in free agency, trading down from the No. 1 pick and receiving great compensation. The Bears let David Montgomery go in free agency and Poles decides to fill that void by drafting Bijan Robinson. Robinson is an elite-level back and a true difference-maker at the RB position. A backfield with Fields and Robinson should place a lot of stress on defenses.

While the Bears added some new faces to the running back room after the departure of David Montgomery — with D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer — that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t draft Robinson.

Now, is it likely? Probably not. But it’s also something you can’t necessarily rule out either.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire