Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

The Chicago Bears have wrapped up their 2020 campaign, which means the attention turns to an important offseason. It sounds like the Bears will be retaining head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, which means there are plenty of important decisions that they have to make in what’s essentially a win-or-get-axed season for the pair.

One of those decisions includes addressing a quarterback situation that continues to hold this team back. With Mitchell Trubisky likely gone after this season — barring the team bringing him back on a short-term deal — Pace will get another crack at drafting a quarterback — and possibly with a first-round pick.

Nothing to worry about, right?

In a new Sporting News 2021 NFL mock draft, Vinnie Iyer has the Bears selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 20th overall pick.

Jones has been the complete package in leading the Tide, having a Joe Burrow-style breakout with his accuracy, big arm and downfield production, racking up jaw-dropping passing totals in the process to make the most of top receivers. Jones’ strong pocket passing should have great appeal as a big mental and physical upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky. If Jones isn’t available, the Bears should look for different offensive help instead of going for Florida’s Kyle Trask.

The Bears didn’t do themselves any favors winning three games at the conclusion of the regular season, which only dropped them further down in the draft order. Now, Chicago is in no man’s land at No. 20, which doesn’t give them a lot of options at the quarterback position.

There are six top quarterback prospects that will be on many teams’ radars, including Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Kyle Trask and Jones. Lawrence, Fields, Wilson and Lance will most likely be gone before the 20th pick, especially with plenty of teams that could be looking to draft a young quarterback.

If Jones, who won a National Championship with Alabama this year, were to fall to No. 20, you’d imagine it would be hard for Pace to not pull the trigger.

