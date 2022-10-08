Bears target pressing offensive needs in 2-round 2023 mock draft

We’re just four games into the 2022 NFL season, but it’s hard for Chicago Bears fans not to look to the future. Especially with a boatload of salary cap space and plenty of pressing needs for GM Ryan Poles to address in 2023.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling unveiled his latest two-round 2023 mock draft, where he has Chicago addressing two glaring needs on offense with the offensive line and wide receiver.

With the ninth overall pick, Easterling has the Bears selecting Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, who would be an upgrade at left tackle.

The Bears are wasting their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, and next offseason simply has to be spent giving him as many resources as possible. That starts up front, where Fields desperately needs an upgrade at pretty much every offensive line spot. Duncan has all the traits to become a franchise left tackle, and would be an immediate upgrade.

Poles drafted four offensive lineman last spring, including left tackle Braxton Jones. While there’s still plenty of football left to see if Jones can develop into a piece along this offensive line, you know the trenches are going to be an area of focus for Poles this offseason.

With the 40th pick in the second round, Easterling has Chicago landing a receiver in SMU’s Rashee Rice, who’s emerging as an explosive playmaker ahead of the draft.

Last season, Rice had a career year with 64 catches for 670 yards and nine touchdowns. Now, he’s the top option at SMU, and he already has 46 catches for 687 yards and four touchdowns through the first five games this season.

Darnell Mooney is the only consistent receiver on Chicago’s roster, so you know Poles will be looking to add some top wideout talent this offseason, be it in free agency and/or the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire