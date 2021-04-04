Bears target offensive teammates in ESPN’s new 2-round mock draft

The NFL draft is almost upon us, and the Chicago Bears have some important decisions to make to bolster their roster heading into the 2021 season.

The Bears have several needs, including cornerback, offensive tackle, quarterback and wide receiver. And, for the first time in three years, Chicago has a first-round pick.

So with several important needs on the roster, the Bears have many different routes they could take with their first and second round selections.

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, he has the Bears targeting a pair of Florida teammates to help with two of their offensive needs.

Round 1, Pick 20: WR Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

While the Bears used the franchise tag on star wideout Allen Robinson, wide receiver remains a big need for Chicago heading into the 2021 season. Which is why McShay has the Bears addressing their need at receiver with Florida's Kadarius Toney in the first round with the 20th overall pick. Here's what McShay had to say about Toney:

Chicago is likely out of reach to trade up for a top-five QB, at least without completely leveraging the organization's future. So it might as well give Andy Dalton -- and his eventual replacement -- another playmaker to work with, even after placing the franchise tag on Allen Robinson II. Toney is a different kind of receiver: He isn't polished, but he's versatile and explosive. Get the ball to him and he'll make things happen. The Bears could use that skill set on offense.

Beyond Robinson, second-year wideout Darnell Mooney is the only other dependable receiver on the roster, as Anthony Miller and Javon Wims have been inconsistent. So Chicago certainly needs receiver help, and there are some big-time playmakers in the draft, including Toney.

Round 2, Pick 52: QB Kyle Trask, Florida

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago's quarterback concerns are no secret -- after failing to trade for Russell Wilson and settling with Andy Dalton. There's no better time for GM Ryan Pace to break his streak of not drafting a quarterback than this year. The Bears aren't going to land a top-five quarterback, but there are still some developmental prospects on the board they could target on Day 2. McShay has the Bears addressing their quarterback concerns with Florida's Kyle Trask in the second round with the 52nd overall pick. Here's what McShay had to say about Trask:

Story continues

Similar to Washington, the Bears dip into the QB pool on Day 2 with Trask, who has great touch and anticipation on his passes despite some shortcomings with arm strength. He could learn behind Andy Dalton and Nick Foles and be given a change to develop into a potential down-the-road starter.

While there's a belief that Chicago could trade up to draft one of the top-five quarterback prospects -- who will all likely be off the board before pick 20 -- that might not actually be the case. The Bears have reportedly been doing their homework on Day 2 quarterbacks, which would make Trask a likely option for a team that remains in search of a franchise quarterback.

1

1