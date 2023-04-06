Bears target offensive tackle at No. 9 in new mock draft

While the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, they’re still in a prime position at No. 9 to land an impact prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears have a number of needs to address in the trenches with defensive tackle, edge rusher and offensive tackle. Which means there are several directions general manager Ryan Poles could go with the team’s first selection — perhaps even trading back a second time.

In a new mock draft from The 33rd Team, the Bears fill a gaping hole at tackle with Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. at ninth overall.

The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line, and picking Paris Johnson makes them more athletic on that unit. They should prioritize helping and protecting Justin Fields, and with Johnson, they feel like they are helping the young quarterback hit his stride.

It seems likely that Chicago will take an offensive tackle at No. 9, where they could have their pick of Johnson, Broderick Jones and Peter Skoronski.

Johnson has met with Chicago three times during the pre-draft process, including a Top 30 visit. He also named the Bears one of his three ideal landing spots in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire